X

Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board

BERLIN (AP) — A train was being recovered Thursday from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board.

The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening's incident and were taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern.

Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg, a number they based on seat reservations for the trip. They revised the figure down after the evacuation.

The train was halted immediately after the fire started in the Terfens tunnel east of Innsbruck at around 8:45 p.m. Rescuers from surrounding districts rushed to the scene.

A regional government statement said the cause of the fire appeared to be a faulty overhead electric wire that fell on a trailer attached to the train that was transporting passengers' cars and set two vehicles ablaze.

The evacuation was completed shortly after 11 p.m. By then, the fire had already been extinguished. Around 700 rescuers, firefighters and police officers were involved.

Passengers who didn't need medical attention were taken by bus to Innsbruck, where they were offered accommodation.

After its removal from the tunnel, the train was set to be hauled back to the central station in Innsbruck, the regional government said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trump faces a very different Georgia reality than when he last visited24m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 injured in shooting during carnival at North Point Mall
9h ago

Credit: AJC file

Georgia’s public university presidents to get raises, some more than others
24m ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
14m ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fowl or foul? Fitzgerald leaders to decide fate of town’s big chicken
54m ago
The Latest
Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won't budge
13m ago
Philippines raises alert level around volcano, villagers told to leave danger zone
14m ago
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top