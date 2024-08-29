Authorities: Police gunfire did not kill 8-year-old who was found in the vehicle on an I-95 bridge

The episode began with the man calling police shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to report a domestic altercation with his wife in Troy, New Hampshire, where police found a woman’s body about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in the western part of the state, officials said.

Police tracked the man’s vehicle to the span that connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine — and provides a conduit for tens of thousands of vehicles cross the bridge daily.

One Maine state trooper and two New Hampshire troopers fired when the man emerged from the vehicle and raised his weapon, Ross said. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire shortly after 4 a.m.

Police didn’t know the boy was in the car and discovered his body after the shooting, said Ross, who stressed that it was “abundantly clear” that the boy was not hit by any of the bullets fired by the troopers in the confrontation.

No names have been released.

Between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles use the Piscataqua bridge each day, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The incident began at a time of light traffic on I-95 but lines of cars and trucks began to back up as police blocked traffic in both directions for hours. The man’s body was recovered around 8:30 a.m., Ross said.

There are multiple cameras in use on the bridge to monitor traffic, but there is no record of the shooting because they are not set to record, according Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.

—-

Associated Press writers David Sharp and Patrick Whittle reported from Portland, Maine, and Kathy McCormack contributed from Concord, New Hampshire. Caleb Jones reported from Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP