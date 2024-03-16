Nation & World News

Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park
Updated 2 minutes ago

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Eastern Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims.” Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.”

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well. Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren't immediately released.

Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INVESTIGATION
Email is the law, but some Georgia counties fall short4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
7h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
19h ago

EXCLUSIVE
The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston
18h ago

EXCLUSIVE
The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston
18h ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th...
24m ago
David Breashears, mountaineer and filmmaker who co-produced Mount Everest documentary...
41m ago
America is getting green for its largest St. Patrick's Day parades
42m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief