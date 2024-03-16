Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Eastern Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims.” Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”