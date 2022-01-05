Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon. The wind chill factor in the area at the time was reported at minus 12.

A woman posted on social media that she had found the baby. The post, which was dated Friday, included included a video that showed a baby swaddled in a box and a note.

The note, written from the child’s perspective, said, “please help me!!!”

The note indicated the child was born Friday. It said the baby’s parents and grandparents didn’t have food or money to provide care.

The post was taken down or made private, and the person who posted it didn't respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Alaska has a safe haven law that allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions, such as leaving the baby in the physical custody of someone such as a peace officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter or with someone they believe would provide appropriate care. The law applies to babies younger than 21 days old.