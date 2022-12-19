ajc logo
X

Authorities: Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Authorities in Ukraine’s capital say it was targeted in a new attack and a critical infrastructure point was hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was targeted by multiple drones in a new attack early Monday, local authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's air space of Kyiv, and at least 15 of them were shot down.

It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure, including in Kyiv, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians.

On Friday, Ukraine’s capital was attacked as part of a massive strike from Russia. Dozens of missiles were launched across the country, triggering widespread power outages.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game 4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
6h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Elliott Levitas, Georgia’s first Jewish congressman, dies at 91
6h ago

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
5h ago

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
5h ago

Credit: Hawaii News Now

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
23m ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Self

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
14m ago
Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless skid
18m ago
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top