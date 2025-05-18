Authorities identify 25-year-old suspect in Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic bombing

“The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Davis said. “Make no mistake: we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

The bombing injured four other people in addition to killing Bartkus, though Davis said all embryos at the facility were saved.

“Good guys one, bad guys zero,” he said.

Saturday's explosion is “probably the largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California,” Davis added. Authorities were executing a search warrant in Twentynine Palms as part of the investigation.

The suspect posted writings online and attempted to record the explosion, though authorities said the video failed to upload. An official who was not authorized to discuss details of the attack spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The blast gutted the single-story American Reproductive Centers clinic in upscale Palm Springs, though a doctor told the Associated Press its staff members were safe.

“Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients,” Dr. Maher Abdallah, who leads the clinic, told the AP in a phone interview.