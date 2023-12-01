Authorities in Haiti question former rebel leader Guy Philippe after the US repatriated him

Philippe was being held for questioning Friday, but has not been charged and no hearing has been held, his attorney Emmanuel Jeanty told the AP. The attorney said he would be visiting Philippe again on Friday to try to secure his release.

The former rebel leader once served as police chief for the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien and had been recently elected to Haiti's Senate when local authorities arrested him in Haiti in January 2017 while he participated in a live radio talk show.

He was extradited to the U.S., where he was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a money laundering charge. Authorities had said he used his high-ranking position within Haiti's National Police to provide protection for drug shipments in exchange for up to $3.5 million in bribes.

Philippe, who has stated in recent interviews that he intends to be involved in his country's affairs, arrived back in Haiti as it struggles with widespread gang violence and deepening political instability.

Guerline Jozef, founder of the U.S.-based community organization Haitian Bridge Alliance, questioned why Philippe was flown to his homeland during a time of upheaval and accused the U.S. government in a statement Friday of being complicit “in contributing to the ongoing destabilization” of Haiti.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security referred questions to the U.S. Department of State, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

____ Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america