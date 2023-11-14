Authorities in El Salvador dismantle smuggling ring, arrest 10 including 2 police officers

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador on Tuesday arrested 10 people accused of operating a migrant smuggling ring that charged migrants up to $15,000 for the promise of safe travel to the U.S.

Two of the alleged smugglers, or “coyotes,” arrested were active members of the Salvadoran national police, the Attorney General's Office said. Another was an ex-officer.

The raid was coordinated between police in the capital, San Salvador, and two other cities, Santa Ana in the west and San Miguel in the east of the country, respectively. Police also seized four vehicles and more than a dozen cellphones.