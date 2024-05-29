BreakingNews
LIVE: Georgia senator due in court today for hearing in Fulton Trump case
Nation & World News

Authorities arrest man allegedly running "likely world's largest ever" cybercrime botnet

An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade
By Associated Press
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least $99 million in profits by reselling access to criminals who used it for identity theft, child exploitation and financial fraud including pandemic relief scams.

The U.S. Department of Justice quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying Wednesday that the “911 S5” botnet — a network of malware-infected computers in nearly 200 countries — was likely the world's largest.

Justice said in a news release that Yunhe Wang, 35, was arrested May 24. It did not say where and department officials did not immediately respond to a query on that.

The cybercriminals used a network of zombie residential computers to steal “billions of dollars from financial institutions, credit card issuers and accountholders, and federal lending programs since 2014,” according to an indictment filed in Texas’ eastern district.

The administrator, Wang, sold access to the 19 million Windows computers he hijacked — more than 613,000 in the United States — to criminals who “used that access to commit a staggering array of crimes that victimized children, threatened people’s safety and defrauded financial institutions and federal lending programs,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the takedown.

He said criminals who purchased access to the zombie network from Wang were responsible for more than $5.9 billion in estimated losses due to fraud against relief programs. Officials estimated 560,000 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims originated from compromised IP addresses.

Wang allegedly managed the botnet through 150 dedicated servers, half of them leased from U.S.-based online service providers.

The indictment says Wang used his illicit gains to purchase 21 properties in the United States, China, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and St. Kitts and Nevis, where it said he obtained citizenship through investment.

In its press release, the Justice Department thanked police and other authorities in Singapore and Thailand for their assistance.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump15m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE: Georgia senator due in court today for hearing in Fulton Trump case
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
1h ago

Credit: Mose James

Popular rock wall readying for summer camp despite controversy
2h ago

Credit: Mose James

Popular rock wall readying for summer camp despite controversy
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

New pandas coming to D.C.; Atlanta’s pandas will leave by year’s end
2h ago
The Latest
House Ethics Committee will investigate Rep. Henry Cuellar after his federal indictment
4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street wilts to trim its May gains as bond yields keep rising
7m ago
Harvey Weinstein appears before judge in same NYC courthouse where Trump is on trial
10m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
1h ago
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah