Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot at Michigan high school

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday and wounded four to six people, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in an initial news release that there were no reported fatalities in the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the school and arrested the suspect and recovered a handgun, the sheriff's office said, adding that it didn't think there was more than one attacker.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the suspected shooter or say whether any of the wounded were students.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

