Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot at Michigan high school

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in an initial news release that there were no reported fatalities in the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the school and arrested the suspect and recovered a handgun, the sheriff's office said, adding that it didn't think there was more than one attacker.