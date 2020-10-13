Authorities: 37 pounds of meth found in driver's spare tire

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department stopped a pickup truck along an interstate near Flowood early this month after spotting it driving in a “careless manner," according to the agencies.

An officer conducting the stop discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds (17 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000, WLBT-TV reported, citing the authorities.