Author, wife of Weezer bassist arrested after being shot by police who say she pointed a gun at them

Authorities say Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot and injured by Los Angeles police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pointing a gun at officers
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot and injured by Los Angeles police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pointing a gun at officers from her front yard, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Lauren, identified by police as Jillian Shriner and listed as Jillian Lauren Shriner in jail records, had injuries that were not life threatening after the shooting in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock on Thursday, the LAPD said in a statement.

Her representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment and there is no indication Scott Shriner was involved in the incident. Weezer is scheduled to play the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

Police said they were assisting California Highway Patrol officers in their search for three suspects from a misdemeanor hit-and-run. Lauren was not among the suspects. But while pursuing one of them who had reportedly been running through a backyard, police came upon Lauren in the front yard of her neighboring residence, holding a handgun.

They ordered her several times to drop the gun, but she refused, and pointed it at them, police allege. They did not say whether she fired the gun, but said she was hit by police gunfire and fled into her home, where they took her into custody then took her to a hospital.

A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s home, the police statement said.

She was later booked and was being held on $1 million bail, LA County jail records showed.

Lauren has not made a court appearance, and it was not immediately clear whether she has hired a lawyer. There were no immediate responses to an email to her manager and a message left on her author website. There was also no response to an email seeking comment from a representative for Weezer.

Lauren is the author of two bestselling memoirs, 2010's "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and 2015's "Everything You Ever Wanted."

Weezer is a Los Angeles band beloved for their 1994 record unofficially known as the “Blue Album,” featuring songs including “Say It Ain't So” and “Buddy Holly.” Shriner joined the band in the early 2000s.

Lauren and Shriner married in 2005, and they have two children.

One of the three hit-and-run suspects was found, cited by the CHP and released.

