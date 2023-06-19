BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Off-and-on rain all day and most of the week
X

Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BERLIN
1 hour ago
Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger

Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger, the prize organizers said Monday.

The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22.

Rushdie's writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom,” the jury said. “He describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual's spirit of resistance.”

Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.

“Despite massive physical and psychological consequences that he is still wrestling with, he continues to write — in an imaginative and deeply human way,” the German jury wrote. “We are honoring Salman Rushdie for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating.”

Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had condemned as blasphemous passages referring to the Prophet Muhammad in Rushdie's 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses." Khomeini issued a decree the following year calling for Rushdie’s death, forcing the author into hiding, although he had been traveling freely for years before last summer’s stabbing.

The German prize, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($27,350), has been awarded since 1950.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash blocks ramp at Spaghetti Junction16m ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Off-and-on rain all day and most of the week
38m ago

How a $90M HBCU investment is paying big dividends for Atlanta students
1h ago

TORPY: Atlanta leans toward curfews. Again. This time different?
1h ago

TORPY: Atlanta leans toward curfews. Again. This time different?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board mum on why it won’t renew superintendent contract
The Latest

Credit: AP

US beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
12m ago
A new trial begins for Russian opposition leader Navalny that could keep him locked up...
17m ago
Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Transgender families face decisions, heartbreak ahead of restrictive law
Juneteenth holiday: What’s closed in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top