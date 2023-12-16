Author receives German prize in scaled-down format after comparing Gaza to Nazi-era ghettos

BERLIN (AP) — The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen received a German literary prize on Saturday in a ceremony that was delayed and scaled down in reaction to an article comparing Gaza to Nazi German ghettos.

The comparison in a recent New Yorker article was viewed as controversial in Germany, which strongly supports Israel as a form of remorse and responsibility for murdering up to 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.

Disapproval of Gessen's criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinians comes as Germany grapples with the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war, both pro-Palestinian protests and pro-Israel demonstrations in reaction to rising antisemitism.