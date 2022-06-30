Author Jesmyn Ward wins Library of Congress fiction prize

Ward's “Salvage the Bones” earned the 2011 National Book Award and her “Sing, Unburied, Sing” was winner of the 2017 National Book Award. Her nonfiction work includes the memoir “Men We Reaped,” a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the 2020 work “Navigate Your Stars.”

She is also the editor of the anthology “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race.” Ward, who is a professor of creative writing at Tulane University, was the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship in 2017.