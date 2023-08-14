BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Author-illustrator Loren Long, who has worked with Barack Obama among others, has 6-figure book deal

The illustrator of bestselling children’s books by former President Barack Obama, Madonna and poet Amanda Gorman has a six-figure deal with a Macmillan imprint for two of his own projects

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
14 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The illustrator of bestselling children's books by former President Barack Obama, Madonna and poet Amanda Gorman has a six-figure deal with a Macmillan imprint for two of his own projects. Loren Long's first book under his new contract is "The Yellow Bus," scheduled for June 2024.

“Noticing a rusted and abandoned school bus sitting in a field with goats climbing in and out of it got me thinking about purpose and the passage of time. I thought ‘Surely that yellow bus started it’s life in a grand fashion, bright and shiny, carrying children from one important place to another,’” Long said in a statement issued Monday through Roaring Brook Press.

“The Yellow Bus resulted from me contemplating and imagining what the life of that old bus might have been. And the feeling that comes from doing things for other people,” he said.

Besides working on Obama's “Of Thee I Sing,” Madonna's “Mr. Peabody's Apples” and Gorman's “Change Sings,” Long has written and illustrated the popular series about Otis the tractor, including “Otis and the Kittens,” “Otis and the Scarecrow” and “Otis and the Tornado.” Apple TV is planning an animated series based on the Otis books.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
1h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees
8m ago
Oprah brings supplies at Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
8m ago
Chance the Rapper to make Apple store appearance in Chicago to discuss career and impact...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
16h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top