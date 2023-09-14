BreakingNews
Applications for US jobless benefits tick up slightly

Author Deesha Philyaw has a 7-figure deal for her next two books

Deesha Philyaw struggled to find a publisher for what became her acclaimed debut “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.”
National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning fiction writer Deesha Philyaw, who struggled to find a publisher for what became her acclaimed debut “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” has a 7-figure deal for her next two books.

Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Thursday that it had signed up Philyaw and will publish her novel “True Confessions” in 2025. Mariner calls the book a “biting satire” of the Black church and “a deeply provocative” story about family, friendship and “sexual agency." Philyaw, who attended several different churches as a child, is centering the novel around a megachurch leader named Schar.

“In writing True Confessions, I really wanted to explore the narratives that 40- and 50-something Black women sometimes tell ourselves - as well as the narratives told about us - regarding our desires and aspirations," Philyaw said in a statement.

Her second book for Mariner, “Girl, Look,” is billed by the publisher as a "poignant new collection, giving a vivid snapshot of the interior lives of Black women across generations, drawing readers to consider Black women and girls’ vulnerabilities, invisibility, and beautiful contradictions, in a post-COVID, post-Breonna Taylor world." Mariner has not set a release date for “Girl, Look.”

“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” a collection of nine stories, was released by West Virginia University Press after several major New York publishers turned it down. It won the PEN/Faulkner Award, the Story Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and is being adapted for television by HBO Max.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title12h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more
10h ago

Credit: AJC

Front page news: See the AJC headline for NL East Champion Atlanta Braves
2h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
9h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
9h ago

Credit: AP

BRAVES REPORT
LISTEN: Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
3h ago
The Latest
The BBC says a Russian pilot tried to shoot down a British plane over the Black Sea last...
9m ago
Wholesale price inflation accelerated in August from historically slow pace
10m ago
Stranded luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been pulled free at high tide in...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
3h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top