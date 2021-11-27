Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.

After more than 15 inches of snow in a 24-hour period forced the cancellation of a downhill Friday, course workers worked early Saturday to shift snow and groom the course for a noon start.

“They did really good work on the slope today,” Mayer said. “It was good skiing today and it was World Cup conditions.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher in 10th.

A super-G is set for Sunday. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.

Caption Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates winning the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption First place finisher Matthias Mayer, of Austria, celebrates on the podium with second place finisher Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, left, and third place finisher Switzerland's Beat Feuz after the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh