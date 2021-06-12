Austrians go body surfing on field in Bucharest after rain

Some players and coaches walked through the puddles and tried to throw the ball down to see how far it would roll. It didn't. It just sort of plopped right into the soaked field.

Baumgartner and Posch took it one step further, having some fun with the situation.

Although the stadium has a retractable roof, it wasn't closed during the 30-or-so-minute rain storm, allowing the field to soak through. The team's training session was soon called off and switched to the other side of town, to the stadium that Romanian club Steaua Bucharest plays in.

The North Macedonia practice is expected to follow the Austrians at the replacement venue.

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner takes a dive on the pitch during a heavy rainfall before a training session at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 12, 2021, the day before their first match against North Macedonia. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

