Austrians enjoy final day before impending lockdown

Just under 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million population are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Of the impending lockdown, Schallenberg said he and other officials had hoped this summer that such restrictions would no longer be necessary, and that it was a tough decision to impose a new lockdown also on vaccinated people.

“That people’s freedoms need to be restricted again is, believe me, also difficult for me to bear,” he said.

The new measures, especially the vaccine mandate, have been met with fierce opposition among some in the country. A Saturday protest in the capital city of Vienna drew 40,000 people, according to police, including members of far-right parties and groups.

On Saturday, Austria reported 15,297 new infections, after a week in which daily cases topped 10,000. Hospitals, especially those in the hardest hit regions of Salzburg and Upper Austria, are overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus patients rises in intensive care units.

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Banner reads "Where right becomes wrong, resistance becomes a duty."

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Banner reads "Hands off our Children."