Austrians enjoy final day before impending lockdown

A vendor speaks on the phone at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Austrians are enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets before the government will impose a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures, which take effect Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after 10, require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising.

Restaurants and most shops will close, and larger events will be canceled. Schools and nurseries will remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced Friday that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate as of Feb. 1. The details of how the mandate will work aren't yet clear.

In an interview published Sunday in the newspaper Kurier, Schallenberg said it’s “sad” the government had to resort to a mandate in order to ensure that enough people get vaccinated.

Just under 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million population are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Of the impending lockdown, Schallenberg said he and other officials had hoped this summer that such restrictions would no longer be necessary, and that it was a tough decision to impose a new lockdown also on vaccinated people.

“That people’s freedoms need to be restricted again is, believe me, also difficult for me to bear,” he said.

The new measures, especially the vaccine mandate, have been met with fierce opposition among some in the country. A Saturday protest in the capital city of Vienna drew 40,000 people, according to police, including members of far-right parties and groups.

On Saturday, Austria reported 15,297 new infections, after a week in which daily cases topped 10,000. Hospitals, especially those in the hardest hit regions of Salzburg and Upper Austria, are overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus patients rises in intensive care units.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

People sit at an outdoor cafe on a street decorated with Christmas lights in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A couple stops in front of a shop window in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A woman walks by a gift shop at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

People walk on a street decorated with Christmas lights in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A sweets shop employee handles furniture after closing time in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Banner reads "Where right becomes wrong, resistance becomes a duty." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A vendor presents merchandise at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Banner reads "Hands off our Children." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

People stand behind a group of riot police officers in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Investigations
