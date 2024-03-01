Austrian police investigate 17 people on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police said Friday they are investigating 17 people, most of them minors, on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over a period of several months.

Twelve of the suspects are minors between the ages of 14 and 18, one is 19, two are below the age of criminal responsibility, which is 14 in Austria, and the identities of two others are unknown, said Florian Finda, a senior official with Vienna's state criminal police office. They include Austrian, Turkish, Syrian, Italian, Bulgarian and Serbian nationals.

They are suspected of serious sexual abuse of a minor and pornographic depiction of a minor, Finda said.