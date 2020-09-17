Austrian minister to Trump: No, we do not live in forests

“However, the gravity of current events make Trump’s words much more worrying — after all, right at this moment, thousands of people are fighting horrendous wildfires in life-or-death situations,” she said.

“In reality, Austria is a country situated in the heart of Europe, where people do not live in the forest, but rather with the forest and in a close, sustainable relationship with the natural environment,” Koestinger wrote.

Sustainable management of forests, which cover almost half the nation's territory, is important, she added, but not because they're more combustible.

“To clarify: No, we don’t have any exploding trees in Austria,” Koestinger said, though she did confirm Trump's assertion that “we have found a way to give our trees the space they need.”

“This does not make us ‘forest people,’ but shows how important understanding our environment and our natural resources is,” she said, adding that “taking climate change seriously and mitigating its effects is a huge part of this.”

Trump caused mirth in Finland two years ago, when he claimed the Nordic nation spends " a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things" to clear forest floors to prevent fires.