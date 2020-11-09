Austrian authorities raid suspected Islamic radicals

Authorities said there was no link between Monday's action against suspected Islamic radicals and the attack in Vienna a week ago in which an assailant described as a supporter of the Islamic State group fatally shot four people before being shot and killed by police.

Prosecutors in Graz said over 70 people are under investigation in the new case and 60 properties, including apartments and offices, were searched, the Austria Press Agency reported. Thirty people were taken in for questioning.