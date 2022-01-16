Austria tweaks vaccine mandate plan, to come in next month

From mid-March, police will start checking people's vaccination status during routine checks; people who can't produce proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so, and will be fined up to 600 euros ($685) if they don't.

If authorities judge vaccination progress still to be insufficient, they would then send reminders to people who remain unvaccinated, Nehammer said. If that still doesn't work, people would be sent a vaccination appointment and fined if they don't keep it. Officials hope they won't need to use the last measure. Fines could reach 3,600 euros if people contest their punishment and full proceedings are opened.

Karoline Edtstadler, the Cabinet minister responsible for constitutional issues, said individuals could be fined a maximum four times per year and there is no provision for them to serve jail time instead of paying up.

A commission containing at least two medical and two legal experts will report to the government and parliament every three months on vaccination progress. Parts of the legislation could be suspended by the health minister, with approval from a parliamentary committee, if for example future variants are milder or the experts say vaccination is no longer the way forward, Edtstadler said.

The plan was drawn up at the same time as a now-lifted lockdown was imposed in November, amid concern that Austria's vaccination rate is comparatively low for Western Europe. As of Sunday, 71.6% of the population of 8.9 million was considered fully vaccinated.

“Without obligatory vaccination, we will always lag behind,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said. He said the current omicron variant won't be the last and it's unclear how stable immunity after an infection with omicron is.

“All experts believe that we will need high overall immunity in the population next fall as well,” Mueckstein said. “With this vaccine mandate, we will succeed in achieving these important additional percentage points in the vaccination rate.”

