ajc logo
X

Austria theater fires actor facing child porn allegations

National & World News
1 hour ago
An Austrian theater says it is canceling all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of child pornography

BERLIN (AP) — A famous Austrian theater said Monday it would cancel all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of tens of thousands of files with child pornography.

On Friday, the Burgtheater in Veinna fired Florian Teichtmeister, the actor who also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film “Corsage."

The 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession, the Austria Press Agency reported.

A criminal complaint against Teichtmeister was filed in mid-December but became public only last week.

Austria submitted “Corsage” as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards and the film is on the shortlist from which five finalists are to be selected this month. The film will remain in the Oscar race despite the allegations against Teichtmeister, Austria Press Agency reported.

“Corsage” is a historical drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Franz Joseph was her husband.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again48m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
19h ago

Credit: Carabinieri

Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run
34m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta businessman and Morehouse president set for Mount Kilimanjaro trek
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta businessman and Morehouse president set for Mount Kilimanjaro trek
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident
The Latest

Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
10m ago
Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest
12m ago
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top