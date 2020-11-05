Austria plans intelligence agency reforms after attack

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Wednesday said Slovak intelligence in the summer had informed Austria that Fejzulai was trying to buy ammunition, and “something apparently went wrong with the communication in the next steps.”

He proposed setting up an independent panel to be set up to examine “where things happened that shouldn’t have happened.”

Kurz said Austria's domestic intelligence agency had suffered a loss of trust with this and other recent scandals, APA reported.

“It now has to be repaired,” he told lawmakers.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler added that it was time for a “new start” and a “realignment” of the agency, known by the German acronym BVT.

He warned against “premature accusations,” however, saying an independent commission would determine where mistakes were made.

In the aftermath of the attack, Austrian authorities detained 14 people with alleged contacts with the suspect for questioning.

Nina Bussek, a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors, said her office was going through each case individually to determine Thursday whether to ask a judge to allow them to hold them longer, or to let them go.

Nehammer said Wednesday those detained range in age from 18 to 28 and all have immigrant roots. Some don’t have Austrian citizenship.