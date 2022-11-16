Austria, Hungary, Serbia hold top-level meeting on migration

Experts have said that the so-called Balkan land route of migration gets more active in bad weather when the already perilous crossings over the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas become even more dangerous. Most migrants come from Afghanistan and Syria, but there are also people fleeing poverty and violence in Africa or Asia.

Serbia has been under pressure also to revoke its relaxed visa system with countries in Asia and Africa that have become a source of migration. President Aleksandar Vucic said that after abolishing visa-free rules with Tunisia and Burundi, Belgrade will change regulations with two more countries by the end of the year.

“We agreed to ... engage a higher number of policemen on the border with North Macedonia and substantial equipment, including cars with thermal vision cameras in order to try to move the defense line toward the south,” Vucic said. “We are ready to move further south together with North Macedonia and thus protect both Europe and our own country.”

Nehammer said Austria could have more than 100,000 asylum requests by the end of the year, compared to around 40,000 people who applied for asylum in 2021. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country has recorded some 250,000 attempts at illegal border crossings this year.

“We do not need to manage migration. We need to stop it,” said Orban, who is known for his staunchly anti-immigration policies. In 2015-2016, Hungary built a razor wire fence on the border with Serbia to stop people from entering. “We need to show them (migrants) that they cannot cross.”

Migrants often spend months on the road, sleeping rough and facing abuse at the hands of people smugglers. Usually, migrants make dozens of attempts to cross borders with police pushing them back, before they manage to move on.

___

Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic