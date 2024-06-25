Nation & World News

Austria beats Netherlands 3-2 to reach knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner ahead of France

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, front, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship as group winner with a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress thanks to results in other games.

The Austrians had needed a point to be sure of advancing and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.

First-half substitute Xavi Simons set up Cody Gapko to equalize two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid headed Austria back in front in the 59th.

Memphis Depay equalized with a brilliant finish in the 75th, though he had to endure a VAR check as referee Ivan Kruzliak felt he handled the ball. The check found Depay hadn’t.

But Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead two minutes later with a fierce strike from a difficult angle.

It proved to be the winner despite a frenetic finale with chances at both ends.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman made three changes to the team that drew against France. He had criticized Simons for not pressing enough in that match and subsequently dropped the young player in favor of Joey Veerman in midfield. Lutsharel Geertruida started for Denzel Dumfries at right-back, and Malen started in place of Jeremie Frimpong, who plays as a wing back for Bayer Leverkusen.

But Koeman’s team made a lethargic start in contrast to the busy Austrians, who scored when Malen turned Alexander Prass’ cross inside the left post.

Tijjani Reijnders and Malen both missed good chances to equalize. Koeman berated his charges and told his substitutes to warm up. He sent Simons on for Veerman in the 35th.

Simons’ entrance gave the Dutch more urgency. Depay saw a header cleared off the line before the break, and Simons set up Gapko after Florian Grillitsch lost the ball in midfield.

Koeman’s side maintained its pressure and looked more likely to score until Grillitsch crossed for Schmid to head Austria back in front with his first international goal. Ultimately, the Austrians were more clinical.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer shoots over Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands to score his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates after their win in a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, and Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands fight for the ball during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's Romano Schmid celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, second right, scores his side's second goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, left, and Austria's Marko Arnautovic, right, challenge for the ball during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, left, and Netherland's Xavi Simons battle for the ball during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Soeren Stache/dpa/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, front right, lies on the pitch after he scored an own goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

