Austria beats Netherlands 3-2 to reach knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner

BERLIN (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship as group winner with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress thanks to results in other games.

The Austrians had needed a point to be sure of progress and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.