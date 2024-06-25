Nation & World News

Austria beats Netherlands 3-2 to reach knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner

Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship as group winner with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer (9) scores a goal past Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands (15) during a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer (9) scores a goal past Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands (15) during a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship as group winner with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress thanks to results in other games.

The Austrians had needed a point to be sure of progress and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.

First-half substitute Xavi Simons set up Cody Gapko to equalize two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid headed Austria back in front in the 59th.

Memphis Depay equalized with a brilliant finish in the 75th, though he had to endure a VAR check as referee Ivan Kruzliak felt he handled the ball. The check found Depay hadn’t.

But Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead two minutes later with a fierce strike from a difficult angle.

It proved to be the winner despite a frenetic finale with chances at both ends.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates his goal against the Netherlands during a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer shoots over Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands to score his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, and Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands fight for the ball during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

