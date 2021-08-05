ajc logo
X

Australia's Palmer takes skateboarding gold in men's park

Keegan Palmer of Australia reacts during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Keegan Palmer of Australia reacts during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

National & World News
9 minutes ago
Australia’s Keegan Palmer has won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games, in the men’s park competition

TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. It was Brazil's third medal — all silvers — from skateboarding's debut as an Olympic sport.

Cory Juneau took bronze, the second medal from skateboarding for the United States. The first for the U.S., also a bronze, was won by Jagger Eaton in men’s street.

Keegan, who is 18 and was born in the United States, was untouchable with two pulsating runs of tricks and stunts in the 8-man final.

His gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. The golds in the other three events — men's street and women's park and street — all went to Japanese skaters.

Keegan Palmer of Australia, right, embraces Cory Juneau of the United States during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Keegan Palmer of Australia, right, embraces Cory Juneau of the United States during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

Kieran Woolley of Australia competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Kieran Woolley of Australia competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

Kieran Woolley of Australia competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Kieran Woolley of Australia competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

Luiz Francisco of Brazil competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Luiz Francisco of Brazil competes in the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

Cory Juneau of the United States is greeted by Zion Wright of the United States during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Caption
Cory Juneau of the United States is greeted by Zion Wright of the United States during the men's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

In Other News
1
In rare move for murder defendant, Durst expected to testify
2
Olympics Latest: Australia's Palmer wins skateboarding gold
3
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
4
EXPLAINER: What Olympic host Japan’s COVID ‘emergency’ means
5
Delta variant challenges China's costly lockdown strategy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top