Australian TV soap 'Neighbours' screens star-studded finale

Fan Riya Patel arrived two hours before the broadcast started at 7:30 p.m. local time on a brig screen in Melbourne’s Federation Square to secure a bean bag in the front row, despite passing showers and a bracing temperature of 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit).

More than 100 fans attended, many wrapped in blankets.

Patel began watching “Neighbours” after moving to Melbourne from India in 2018 and had since streamed episodes back to 2012. She said she would miss the nightly adventures of the Ramsay Street neighbors.

“Most definitely, I don’t know what I am going to do at 6:30 p.m. It’s just going to be an automatic thing to go in front of the TV,” Patel said.

The show announced its cancellation in March following the loss of its main British broadcast partner, Channel 5.

Channel 5 will broadcast the final episode in Britain on Friday.

