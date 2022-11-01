Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'

“All of a sudden more people started falling … there were just too many people,” he said.

He said he thought he saw some of his friends’ hands among the people who were piling up. He tried to grab them, but had to let go after being crushed by the enormous weight of other people who were losing balance. He said he heard “lots of people screaming.”

Taverniti said he shouted to the bars and clubs to open their doors to let some people in to ease the crowd, but that nobody listened. He said several police officers arrived about half an hour later and people in the crowd helped pull out those who were injured before more officers arrived later. He later found one of his friends among the rows of unconscious bodies laid out in the pavement.

Tavernit was able to locate his two other friends being treated at hospitals. He says he plans to stay in Seoul for a bit longer to ensure the steady recovery of his hospitalized friends.

“I believe 100% that this incident is a result of the government’s mismanagement and the lack of ability because I have known that Halloween event has always been this big in Itaewon,” he said. “This year there was clearly not enough police presence.”

AP writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to the report.

