Australian softball squad flies to Japan for Olympic camp

Cancellation pressure grows daily on Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee as more questions arise about the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 countries and territories into Japan.

The IOC says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated. They are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and at venues.

Softball Australia chief executive David Pryles said the squad, which hasn't played international opposition since February 2020, would be taking the “utmost care” in terms of keeping themselves and the public safe.

“All staff and players heading to Japan today are fully vaccinated thanks to the Australian Olympic Committee,” Pryles said. “They’ll also be undergoing stringent testing and checks as soon as they land at the airport and throughout their camp and (the) Olympics.”

Pryles said player movements would be restricted to one level of the team hotel in Ota, which would include meals, meetings and gym work, and the stadium where they'll play a series of games against local professional teams and two games against Japan's national team.

“We’re incredibly grateful the people of Ota City and their government for hosting the squad who will respect the restrictions placed upon us," he said.

___

