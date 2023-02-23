X
Dark Mode Toggle

Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
3 hours ago
An Australian has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place.

Scott White’s admission in the New South Wales state Supreme Court comes three months after he had his conviction for murdering Scott Johnson overturned by an appeals court.

The family of the Los Angeles-born Johnson had fought for years to overturn an initial finding that the 27-year-old mathematician had taken his own life in 1988.

White, 52, was arrested in Sydney in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Johnson, who was an Australian National University Ph.D. student living in the capital Canberra when he died.

White took his lawyers by surprise in January last year by pleading guilty to murder during a pretrial hearing.

About 20 minutes later, White signed a statement saying that he had been “confused” when he pleaded guilty, had not caused Johnson’s death and wanted to plead not guilty.

But the judge recorded the guilty plea and White was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison.

In sentencing White, the judge said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer prison term. Johnson had been openly gay.

In November, three judges of the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal in Sydney ruled that White should have been allowed to reverse his guilty plea, quashing his conviction and sentence.

The judges said there was a question about White’s culpability for murder that could have been raised in a trial. A trial could have resulted in his acquittal or conviction of the lesser crime of manslaughter.

White on Thursday pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors had earlier agreed with White’s lawyers to accept the plea.

Police Deputy Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans told reporters outside court that the conviction vindicated the Johnson family’s long fight for justice, since the 1989 ruling by a coroner that his death was a suicide.

“Look, a very emotional day for everyone, especially the Johnson family, who’ve been through a very traumatic time over the past 34 years and today really vindicates that family, what they’ve done over many, many years,” Yeomans said.

“We’re very, very happy from a police point of view, but obviously, more importantly for the Johnson family, it just comes to an end a very, very long saga in their lives, some 34 years this has been going on for, that they’ve fought for justice, and finally (it’s) come to fruition today,” he added.

White will be sentenced on a later date.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

DeKalb police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by train9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains puts on brave face as outsiders descend for Jimmy Carter news
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Wednesday
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Wednesday
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine First Lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal
14m ago
Weinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in LA rape conviction
20m ago
Asian stocks rise after Wall St slides on rate hike fears
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
16h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top