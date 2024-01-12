Australian Open: Swiatek and Alcaraz play their 2nd-round matches on Day 5 at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After Day 4 ended with defending champion Novak Djokovic challenging a heckler in the crowd, the second round of the Australian Open is set to be completed at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 5?

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will feature in the day session on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday as the second round comes to a close at the Australian Open. Swiatek faces Danielle Collins, the American who reached the final here in 2022. Having played his opener at night, the 20-year-old Alcaraz will go to work in daylight hours against Lorenzo Sonego. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and last year’s runner-up at Melbourne Park, kicks off the night session against Anna Blinkova. No 3 Daniil Medvedev will take on Emil Ruusuvuouri is the last match on the show court. Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are also in action on Day 5.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook has Swiatek as a minus-1,700 favorite for her match with Collins. The American is on offer at plus-1,180. On the men's side, Medvedev is minus-1,200 for his match with Ruusuvuori, who can be backed at plus-790. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.