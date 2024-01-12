Australian Open: Sabalenka, Djokovic matches are back-to-back again on Day 4

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After a first round that was scheduled over three days at the Australian Open for the first time, the second round gets started Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 4?

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will feature in the same session again on Rod Laver Arena. But this time Sabalenka will get to play first. Djokovic took four hours to complete his first-round win on Sunday night and Sabalenka didn’t get on court until late. On Wednesday, second-seeded Sabalenka will lead things off in the night session against 16-year-old qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova. Ten-time winner Djokovic will take on local talent Alexei Popyrin after that. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff will play fellow American Caroline Dolehide in a day match at Margaret Court Arena. Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki are also in action.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook predictably has Djokovic and Sabalenka big favorites to win their second-round matches. Djokovic, who has beaten Popyrin in their only previous meeting, is listed at minus-5,000, Alexei Popyrin at plus-2,300. Sabalenka is at minus-3,000 and Fruhvirtova — one of three 16-year-old players into the second round — is at plus-1,600. The 19-year-old Gauff is at minus-3,500 and Dolehide plus-1,750. Gauff beat Dolehide in their only previous meeting. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.