Australian Open: Djokovic under the lights again on Day 6

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The third round gets underway Friday at the Australian Open with Novak Djokovic back in action in his bid for a record-extending 25th major title. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 6?

Novak Djokovic has a third straight night-time assignment at Melbourne Park, where he's on a 30-match winning streak. Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and is coming off a tense four-set win over Alexei Popyrin in the previous round that included an angry exchange with a spectator. He takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who has ousted veterans Andy Murray and Gael Monfils this week. Djokovic kicks off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff plays fellow American Alycia Parks in the day session on Margaret Court Arena, after Jannik Sinner's match against Sebastian Baez.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook has Novak Djokovic as a big favorite for his third-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry despite his struggles in the first two matches. Djokovic is a minus-2,000 chance. Etcheverry is listed at plus-1,260. No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff is also minus-2000 for her match against Alycia Parks. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.