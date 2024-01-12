Australian Open: Djokovic gets a daytime start for first time in 2024 tournament

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The fourth round of the Australian Open will get started Sunday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 8?

Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this tournament, taking on 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday. Mannarino is into the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. No. 4 Jannik Sinner will get an afternoon start against Karen Khachanov. Australia’s top player, Alex de Minaur, faces 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is against Amanda Anisimova, an American who has won four of their five matches. And No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff continues her bid for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she meets Magdalena Frech.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Novak Djokovic as a hot favorite at minus-3,500 to beat Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round match. Mannarino, who has won in five sets in all three rounds so far, is a plus-2,000 chance. In the women's event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is minus-480 to beat Amanda Anisimova. But the American, who is list at plus-370, has won four of their five previous meetings. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.