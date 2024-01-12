Australian Open: Alcaraz has the headline night match; Medvedev moves to the day session

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The quarterfinal lineup will be completed in the Australian Open on Monday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 9?

Carlos Alcaraz has the headline night slot at the Australian Open on Monday as the fourth round is completed in both men’s and women’s singles. The Wimbledon champion plays Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a place in the quarterfinals, having dropped just one set in his first three matches. No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev has moved from the late, late night schedule to the day session for his match against Nuno Borges of Portugal. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine takes on Linda Noskova, who upset No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Carlos Alcaraz is a big favorite at minus-2,300 to beat Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round. Kecmanovic is plus-1,500. In the women's event, Elina Svitolina is minus-174 to beat Linda Noskova. After her upset win over No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Noskova is on offer at +148. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.