Australian Open: 10-time champion Novak Djokovic among quarterfinalists in action on Tuesday

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first of the Australian Open quarterfinals will take place at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 10?

It’s the start of quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, and record-extending 11th in Australia, when he plays Taylor Fritz in the second match of the afternoon session. The top-ranked Djokovic has won all eight of their previous meetings. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff opens play on Rod Laver Arena against Marta Kostyuk. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka plays at night against Barbora Krejcikova before No. 4 Jannik Sinner meets No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a strong favorite against Taylor Fritz. No surprise as Fritz has lost eight consecutive times to Djokovic, the 10-time champion is on offer at minus-1,050 with FanDuel. Fritz, chasing a first Grand Slam semifinal, is plus-670. Gauff is the favorite at minus-950 to beat Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian a plus-660 chance. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.