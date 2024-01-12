Nation & World News

Australian Open: 10-time champion Novak Djokovic among quarterfinalists in action on Tuesday

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first of the Australian Open quarterfinals will take place at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 10?

It’s the start of quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, and record-extending 11th in Australia, when he plays Taylor Fritz in the second match of the afternoon session. The top-ranked Djokovic has won all eight of their previous meetings. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff opens play on Rod Laver Arena against Marta Kostyuk. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka plays at night against Barbora Krejcikova before No. 4 Jannik Sinner meets No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a strong favorite against Taylor Fritz. No surprise as Fritz has lost eight consecutive times to Djokovic, the 10-time champion is on offer at minus-1,050 with FanDuel. Fritz, chasing a first Grand Slam semifinal, is plus-670. Gauff is the favorite at minus-950 to beat Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian a plus-660 chance. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when the quarterfinals on Day 10 begin at 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 9 p.m. ET on Monday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS MONDAY?

Women’s singles: No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Oceane Dodin 6-0, 6-3; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 18 Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (6) 6-4; Linda Noskova beat No. 19 Elina Svitolina 3-0, retired; Anna Kalinskaya beat No. 26 Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 19 Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3); No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4.

STATS TO KNOW

6 — With No. 2 Alcaraz, No. 3 Medvedev and No. 6 Zverev joining No. 1 Djokovic, No. 4 Sinner and No. 5 Rublev in the last eight, it’s the first time in Open Era where all of the top six seeds have reached the Australian Open men’s quarterfinals.

32 — A tournament record in the Open era for the number of matches going to five sets.

WORDS TO KNOW

“When something like this happens, it shouldn’t be another fan dragging the other person out. It should be the security guys ... there quite quickly.” Zverev on a relatively slow response by security to an anti-war activist who disrupted his match.

"It was like I’d been shot in the back.” — Elina Svitolina explaining how she felt after experiencing back spasms early in her match with Linda Noskova, an injury which forced her to quit after three games.

