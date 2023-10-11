Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 minutes ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

Cheng Lei has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said. The 48-year-old Lei worked for the international department of China's state broadcaster CCTV.

“Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China,” Albanese told reporters.

Her return comes ahead of Albanese's planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case9h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
18h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
12h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed...
12m ago
Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner, beat Kraken 4-1 in opener
16m ago
What to know on fifth day of latest Israel-Palestinian war
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
13h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
13h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top