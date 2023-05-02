X

Australian central bank hikes interest rate to 3.85%

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Australia’s central bank has surprised markets by increasing its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.85% despite pausing its climb last month and new evidence that inflation is slowing

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday surprised markets by increasing its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.85% despite pausing its climb last month and new evidence that inflation is slowing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting on April 4 was the first in a year to leave rates on hold to allow time for the bank's board to observe the impacts of recent hikes.

Most economists expected the cash rate would remain steady at 3.6% at the bank’s May meeting. Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation in the March quarter had slowed to 7% from 7.8% in December.

But bank Gov. Philip Lowe said inflation remained too far outside his bank’s target range of 2% to 3%.

“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7% is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range,” Lowe said in a statement.

“While the recent data showed a welcome decline in inflation, the central forecast remains that it takes a couple of years before inflation returns to the top of the target range; inflation is expected to be 4.5% in 2023 and 3% in mid-2025,” Lowe added.

The increase brings the cash rate to 3.85%, Australia’s highest since April 2012.

National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said he was surprised by the rate rise and expected it would be the last in the current cycle.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the move was a reminder of Australia’s difficult economic circumstances.

“This is a reminder that inflation remains the primary challenge in our economy,” Chalmers said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs6h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Seeing is believing: Stars and styles from tonight's Met Gala
7h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
15h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. day to day after exiting game with left shoulder contusion
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. day to day after exiting game with left shoulder contusion
4h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls
3m ago
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
23m ago
Stock market today: Asia shares mixed on holiday mode trade
25m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
17h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
15h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top