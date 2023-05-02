Australian central bank hikes interest rate to 3.85%

“While the recent data showed a welcome decline in inflation, the central forecast remains that it takes a couple of years before inflation returns to the top of the target range; inflation is expected to be 4.5% in 2023 and 3% in mid-2025,” Lowe added.

The increase brings the cash rate to 3.85%, Australia’s highest since April 2012.

National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said he was surprised by the rate rise and expected it would be the last in the current cycle.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the move was a reminder of Australia’s difficult economic circumstances.

“This is a reminder that inflation remains the primary challenge in our economy,” Chalmers said.