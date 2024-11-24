Nation & World News

Australia withdraws a misinformation bill after critics compare it to censorship

Australia’s government has withdrawn a bill that would give a media watchdog power to monitor digital platforms and require them to keep records about misinformation and disinformation on their networks
39 minutes ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government has withdrawn a bill that would give a media watchdog power to monitor digital platforms and require them to keep records about misinformation and disinformation on their networks.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Sunday that the government was unable to drum up the support needed to pass the legislation. The opposition spokesman, David Coleman, said the bill “betrayed our democracy” and amounted to “censorship laws in Australia.”

“Based on public statements and engagements with senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate,” Rowland said.

The bill would have granted the Australian Communications and Media Authority power over digital platforms by approving an enforceable code of conduct or standards for social media companies if self-regulation fell short.

"This bill would have had the effect of suppressing the free speech of everyday Australians, as platforms would have censored online content to avoid the threat of big fines,” Coleman said said in a statement.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australia's plan to ban children from social media proves popular and problematic
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australia won't force social media users to share their personal details when child ban...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australia rejects Elon Musk's claim that it plans to control access to the internet
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australia's parliament considers legislation banning social media for under 16s
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russell and Hamilton give Mercedes a 1-2 finish in Las Vegas37m ago
Japan holds Sado mines memorial despite South Korean boycott amid lingering historical...42m ago
Romanians cast ballots in presidential race that could pit nationalist against leftist in...45m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights