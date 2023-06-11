BreakingNews
Weather service warns of possible hail, severe weather late Sunday
Australia police: initial inquiries indicate 10 dead in overnight bus crash

11 minutes ago
Australia police say that initial inquiries indicated 10 people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia police said Monday that initial inquiries indicate 10 people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.

Police said that 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured. Police said they had responded to reports that a bus had rolled.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, police said in a statement.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the town of Greta.

