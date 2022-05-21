Australia PM Morrison defends record despite election loss

Morrison was also widely condemned for a perceived lack of empathy in relation to the treatment of women in Australian society, an issue that drew intense scrutiny through damaging revelations of sexual harassment scandals that rocked federal Parliament. Analysts pointed to this area as part of the reason for such a strong vote for the so-called teal independents in Saturday's election, the majority of whom were women.

Still Morrison, after congratulating Albanese, struck a proud and defiant tone in defending his and his government’s record, focusing on the economy, his administration’s work to stop refugees coming to the country by boats, and on bolstering the nation’s defenses.

“We hand over this country as a government in a stronger position than when we inherited it when we came to government (in 2013),” Morrison told a gathering of Liberal supporters in Sydney late Saturday night.

“Unemployment today is at the lowest level in 48 years,” he said, referencing a rate of 3.9%.

“Australians leaving school, leaving university, getting their trades, know they have the confidence of being out there and able to get a job and to be able to realize their aspirations, and that’s what I wish for them, that’s what I wish for this country," he said.

“We leave government, having secured our borders many years ago, and we leave government having restored our nation’s defenses,” he added, mentioning the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS that also includes the United States and the United Kingdom.

Morrison also praised his government’s work on health issues, particularly mental health.

He said it had been a “privilege to lead this great party and lead this great nation” but that he, as leader, would “take responsibility for the wins and the losses”.

“As a result I will be handing over the leadership at the next party room meeting, to ensure that the party can be taken forward under new leadership,” he said.

“It’s a night of disappointment … but it’s also a time for coalition members and supporters all across the country to hold their heads high. We have been a strong government. We have been a good government. Australia is stronger as a result of our efforts over these last three terms.”

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during his address to a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Nazanin Tabatabaee) Credit: Nazanin Tabatabaee

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison waves as he leaves the stage with his wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison address a Liberal Party function with his wife Jenny and daughter's Lily and Abbey in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as his wife Jenny watches as he addresses a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison waves with his wife Jenny and daughter's Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison waves as he arrives at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor's in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is embraced by his wife Jenny as he addresses a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor's Anthony Albanese in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs his daughters Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor's Anthony Albanese in today's federal election. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Volunteers stand outside a polling station as they wait for Australian Prime Minister to vote in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Australians go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore.(AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for a selfie after voting in his electorate of Cook in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Australians go to the polls Saturday following a six-week election campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 1,200 miles off Australia's shore.(AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker