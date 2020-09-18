Australia pays $3.7 M to help news agency though pandemic

AAP Chair Jonty Low and Chief Executive Emma Cowdroy welcomed the funding as an “endorsement of the role that AAP plays in providing a key piece of Australia’s democratic Infrastructure.”

“AAP provides content to hundreds of newspapers and radio stations, most of which are in regional areas, who couldn’t possibly each send journalists to cover what happens in our nation’s capital cities, our courts or our sporting fields,” the executives said in a joint statement.

Opposition communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said federal funding should have been provided months ago.

“Why has it taken over five months for this government to respond when things are down to the wire?” she asked.

Earlier this week, three senators who are not aligned with major parties -- Jacqui Lambie, Rex Patrick and Stirling Griff -- wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging him to support AAP.

They argued that funding should be provided annually for three years to ensure AAP stays afloat beyond the coronavirus economic crisis.

The funding announced Friday is a one-off grant under the Public Interest News Gathering Program, which began in May to help media organizations maintain public interest journalism in regional areas during the pandemic.

The government has now invested AU$55 million ($40 million) through the program into AAP as well as 107 regional publishers and broadcasters. But scores of rural newspaper have shut their doors.

Details of the AAP agreement will be published within three weeks of the deal being executed.

AAP was bought by a consortium of philanthropist investors in July after its previous shareholders, including Australia’s largest media companies, announced in March that they planned to shut it down by June.

A scaled-down AAP continues without the AU$10 million ($7.3 million) a year in revenue it had earned from its largest previous shareholders, News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co.