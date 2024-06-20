Australia boosting aid to Papua New Guinea for landslide recovery and security

“The additional support of $2 million announced today is in response to PNG’s request to restore connectivity of the Highlands Highway – the transport artery of the region,” Wong added.

Wong said the aid would also support local health care services and the provision of more than 1,000 learning packs for children.

Australia’s initial assistance of $2.5 million provided emergency supplies, support for humanitarian partners and disaster responders and technical experts in the days after the landslide on May 24.

PNG security support

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Wong, with other senior government officials are in Papua New Guinea for a ministerial forum, the most significant such bilateral gathering for Australia among South Pacific island nations.

PNG has a population of nearly 10 million people and is the most populous Pacific island nation.

During the visit, they unveiled a comprehensive aid package aimed at bolstering Papua New Guinea's internal security and advancing law and justice priorities under a bilateral security agreement established last year as part of Australia's attempts to ward of growing Chinese influence in the region.

Key components of the package involve supporting a weapons management program and enhancing PNG’s legal framework to combat financial crime.

“A safe and secure Papua New Guinea is good for Papua New Guinea, it’s good for Australia and it’s good for the region,” Wong said Thursday on Channel Nine's Today show.

“So, we have an interest, Australians have an interest in making sure we work with Papua New Guinea, our closest neighbor, to ensure security and stability," she added.

Already this year, PNG has been beset by deadly riots in its two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, while long-running tribal feuds led to at least 26 men being killed in an ambush in February, as well as a clash between two rival clans that killed eight last month.

