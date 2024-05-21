Nation & World News

Australia and New Zealand sending planes to evacuate nationals from New Caledonia's unrest

The Australian and New Zealand governments say they are sending planes to evacuate their nationals from violence-scorched New Caledonia
FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)
1 hour ago

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian and New Zealand governments announced Tuesday they were sending planes to evacuate their nationals from violence-scorched New Caledonia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed Australia had received clearance for two flights to evacuate citizens and other tourists from New Caledonia amid violent unrest that has beset the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France.

“We continue to work on further flights,” Wong wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

New Zealand also announced it was sending a plane Tuesday to evacuate its nationals from Noumea, the Pacific island's capital, in the first in a series of proposed flights to bring its citizens home.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days — and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government,” Peters said.

At least six people have died and hundreds more have been injured in New Caledonia after violence erupted last week following controversial electoral reforms passed in Paris.

The French territory of New Caledonia has been rocked by deadly unrest, leading to a state of emergency imposed by Paris. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Flight attendants union meets in Atlanta amid push to unionize at Delta

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say
The Latest

Credit: AP

War crimes prosecutor seeks arrest of Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
5m ago
Haiti’s main airport reopens nearly 3 months after gang violence forced it closed
14m ago
Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta