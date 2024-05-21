Nation & World News

Australia and New Zealand sending planes to evacuate nationals from New Caledonia's unrest

The Australian and New Zealand governments say they are sending planes to evacuate their nationals from violence-scorched New Caledonia
FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File)
Updated 50 minutes ago

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian and New Zealand governments announced Tuesday they were sending planes to evacuate their nationals from violence-scorched New Caledonia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed Australia had received clearance from French authorities for two flights to evacuate citizens and other tourists from New Caledonia amid violent unrest that has beset the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France.

“We continue to work on further flights,” Wong wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 300 Australians were in New Caledonia.

New Zealand also announced it was sending a plane Tuesday to evacuate 50 of its nationals from Noumea, the Pacific island's capital, in the first in a series of proposed flights to bring its citizens home.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days — and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government,” Peters said.

“In co-operation with France and Australia, we are working on subsequent flights in coming days.”

At least six people have died and hundreds more have been injured in New Caledonia after violence erupted last week following controversial electoral reforms passed in Paris.

Some 270 rioters had been arrested as of Tuesday, and a 6 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew was in effect.

France has sent in over a thousand security personnel, with hundreds more due to arrive Tuesday, as it tries to quell the unrest and restore control.

There have been decades of tensions between indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonizers who want to remain part of France.

The unrest erupted May 13 as the French legislature in Paris debated amending the French constitution to make changes to New Caledonia voter lists. The National Assembly in Paris approved a bill that would, among other changes, allow residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to cast ballots in provincial elections.

Opponents fear the measure will benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize Kanaks who once suffered from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination.

FILE - This handout photo provided by the French Army shows security force embarking a plane to New Caledonia at the Istres military base, southern France, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (Etat Major des Armees via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

France's President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd right, chairs a security and defence council at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 20, 2024. French security forces are working to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The French territory of New Caledonia has been rocked by deadly unrest, leading to a state of emergency imposed by Paris. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Flight attendants union meets in Atlanta amid push to unionize at Delta

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say
The Latest

Credit: AP

War crimes prosecutor seeks arrest of Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
13m ago
Haiti’s main airport reopens nearly 3 months after gang violence forced it closed
21m ago
Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta