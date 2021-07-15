Austin Cindric to drive Penske's iconic No. 2 next season

Burton is the 20-year-old son of retired racer and NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton. He won four races last season and is currently fifth in the Xfinity Series standings.

Cindric, 22, is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric. He has 12 career Xfinity victories and is leading the championship standings. Cindric has already made six Cup starts this year in preparation for next season.

“The No. 2 car is iconic to this sport and is a number that represents the foundation of this team," Cindric said. “It is a great honor and a great responsibility to continue that role.”

The shuffling puts DiBenedetto out of a ride after two years in the No. 21. He made the playoffs last season and had hoped to keep his seat with Keselowski's impending departure.

Keselowski gave Penske his first NASCAR Cup title in his third season with the organization. A perennial title contender, Keselowski has 35 career victories and is currently 10th in the standings but has a playoff-qualifying victory.

He heads to Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the defending race winner.

